Prog on ‘Cyber Security Awareness’ held

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

A training programme on ‘Cyber Security Awareness’ was organised jointly by Cyber Cell of Police and Quick Heal Foundation (QHF)-Pune) at Maulana Azad College, on Saturday.

College principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui presided. Vice-Principal Dr M A Bari, Police Inspector of Cyber Cell Gautam Patare, API Amol Satodkar, PSI Rahul Chavan and QHF-CSR Executive Sugandha Dani were seated on the dais. In the first session, PI Gautam Patare highlighted the importance of cyber security by giving examples of the frauds that were traced by his Cell.

He discussed how the youth is getting addicted to the use of mobile phones which is spoiling the future of the young generation. API Amol Satodakar guided on how to make our social media accounts more secured.

The students who wish to participate in cyber security awareness would be enrolled in QHF’s Earn and Learn Scheme. Dr Aditi Bhattacharya, Dr Madhuri Sahasrabudhe, Ayesha Sultana and Zeeshan Habeeb were also present.