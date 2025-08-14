Prog on ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Azad College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maulana Azad College and Gyanyajna Foundation will organise a special programme ‘Operation Sindoor’ at the Seminar Hall of the college, 3.30 pm on August 16.

Lt Gen Vinod G Khandare (retd) and former Principal Advisor (Ministry of Defence) will guide the participants, while college principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui will preside over the function. Dr Varsha Apte from Gyanyajna Foundation and coordinator Dr Sohail Zakiuddin will also grace the event.