Progressive movements are decaying: Dr Yashwant Kamble

Aurangabad, June 30:

“The extremist and religious powers are strenghtening on one hand while the progressive, left and Ambedkarites movements are getting decayed on the other, which is a grave concern for the society”, opined retired microbiologist Dr Yashwant Kamble.

He was speaking during a function organised on the birth anniversary of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj at Saketnagar Bauddha Vihara in Pethenagar recently. Head of department of English of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Kashinath Ranvir and deputy dean of Government Medical College and Hospital Dr Kailas Zine were present.

Dr Kamble further said, people opposing democracy are emerging in large numbers in the country. They want to destroy the constitutional and democratic values. To tackle this new challenge, it is important to have a strong opposition party. However, Ambedkarite, leftist, socialist and progressive thoughts are in misled condition. The opposition parties should unite to confront such attitude.

Bhaskar Mhaske made an introductory speech. Mahendra Paikrao conducted the proceedings of the function while Dhanraj Gondane proposed a vote of thanks.

Residents Bhaurao Bagul, Ramprasad Dongare, Munendra Oholkar, R V Arak, Ravindra Mhaske, Sanjay Wankhede, Sunil Dabhade, Chandrakant Dalvi and others were present.