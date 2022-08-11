Progs to be held to celebrate 50-yrs of ‘Pachola’ novel

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Various programmes will be organised at Rukhmini Hall of MGM on August 20 to celebrate the completion of 50 years of ‘Pachola’ novel written by veteran litterateur Principal R R Borade.

President of Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan Bharat Sasne will inaugurate the programme while president of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) Kautikrao Thale Patil will preside over it.

Young novelists- Sunita Borde, Megah Patil, Prasad Kumthekar, Sushil Dhaskate, Santosh Jagatap-will be honoured.

The symposium on Pachola (1971-2022) will be organised from 11.30 am to 1 pm in the first session while Neena Nikalje will read the novel between 2 pm and 3.30 pm. The felicitation ceremony will be held at 4 pm.

Veteran litterateur Rangnath Pathare will honour Principal Borade. Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, Dada Gore from MSP will also grace the event.