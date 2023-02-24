Promising manager competition inaugurated

Aurangabad: The ‘Promising Manager’ competition organised by the Nath School of Business and Technology was inaugurated on Friday. The competition is being organised for the final year management students at Nath School of Business and Technology, MGM University.

This competition seeks to discover leadership qualities among students and to provide scope for managerial skills, knowledge and talent among them. On the first day, an aptitude test was conducted for students to assess their use of strategies to solve problems. The test had logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, reading comprehension and general awareness. The shortlisted candidates will have to do a case analysis and undergo a personal interview on Saturday.