Promote use of generic medicines

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

State cooperative minister Atul Save appealed the city doctors that they should promote the use of generic medicines to help the poor patients. He was speaking during a programme organised by Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadi Kendra at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday. Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, district civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavale, district health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke, Food and Drug Administration joint commissioner Girish Hukare, medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar and others were present on the dais.

Save further said, that more than 80 percent patients are poor and cannot afford expensive branded medicines. Hence, the doctors should not tell them they cannot take the guarantee of the generic medicines, but promote its use, he said.

FDA assistant commissioner Milind Kaleshwarkar, Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, Dr Mirza Shiraz Baig, Dr Kashinath Garkal, Dr M B Lingayat, Dr Vikas Rathod, Dr Pradeep Kulkarni, Anil Surase and others were present.