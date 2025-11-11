Prompt action of traffic police and auto-rickshaw driver saved cyclist’s life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

At around 12 noon on Tuesday, a serious accident occurred at Tiranga Chowk in Pandharpur, but thanks to the quick action of a traffic police team and an auto-rickshaw driver, a cyclist’s life was narrowly saved. A speeding container truck hit the cyclist, crushing his bicycle completely yet the cyclist miraculously escaped unhurt.

Prahlad Badge (age 60, resident of Wadgaon Kolhati) works as a security guard at a private company. On Tuesday morning, he was returning home from Pandharpur village after getting his bicycle repaired. As he reached Tiranga Chowk, the traffic signal turned green. Just then, a speeding container truck (registration number RJ 32 GB 7207) coming from Bajajnagar toward Kamgar Chowk struck his bicycle.

The impact caused the bicycle to fall, and just before the rear wheel of the container could run over him, traffic police officers assistant sub-inspector Karbhari Gaikwad, Imran Attar, Gopal Purbe, Usman Shaikh, and an auto-rickshaw driver rushed in and pulled him to safety in the nick of time. The container sped ahead, preventing a major tragedy.

Badge sustained minor injuries, but his bicycle was completely damaged. The police have detained the container driver.

According to eyewitnesses, the traffic police acted instantly and shouted to alert the cyclist, saving his life. Traffic was briefly disrupted after the accident, but police promptly cleared the road. The incident at Tiranga Chowk left many bystanders shocked and shaken.