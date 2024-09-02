Properties of Adarsh scam accused being sold: Imtiaz Jaleel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Some of the accused of the 'Adarsh' bank scam are absconding. The accused have planned to sell the lands seized by the State Government. The transactions are done in connivance with the police and the revenue departments,” alleges Imtiaz Jaleel, the former MP.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Imtiaz Jaleel said that criminal cases should be registered against those who are guilty. He said that he would meet the district collector along with the depositors of Adarsh on September 3.

Some of the accused in the Adarsh scam are in jail. A few of them started seeking bail. Pawan Adhane and Anil Mankape have been at large since last year. Instructions have already been given to stop the irregularities in the seized properties of the Adarsh scam accused.

Even after that, the officers of the special team of the police sent a letter to the tehsildar and gave a clean chit to the accused in the scam. On that basis, the tehsildar held a hearing. At the hearing, absconding accused Adhane, Mankape appeared before the police.

After that, the plan to sell the land started. The land at Rahatpatta Tanda was sold already. Six people took this land. It included the son of a policeman. An industrialist from Jalna bought 11,000 square feet of land in Pisadevi when the price was Rs 5 crores.

Imtiaz Jaleel said that why did the police not arrest the absconding accused when they were coming to the tehsil office for a hearing?

“If the sale of land continues in this way, the depositors will not get money. We will meet the Commissioner of Police and district Collector on Tuesday. If necessary, an agitation will also be staged in front of the collector's office,” he said.

PA of pol leader also bought land

Jaleel claimed that Ulhas Kailas Salve, a political leader's personal assistant, also bought 3.76 acres of land in Dhamangaon. He confirmed that the transaction was done on the orders of the tehsildar. This land was in the name of the accused (no.14) Ganesh Shinde of the Adarsh scam.