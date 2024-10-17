Property dealer nabbed for bribe

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A private property dealer caught red-handed, demanded a bribe to facilitate the transfer of a Cidco plot.

Munir Gani Naik (65, Nahid Nagar, Katkat Gate) was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 on Wednesday. The 52-year-old complainant had applied to transfer the plot (N2/S No. 17/22, Cidco ) after his mother’s death. Having already paid Rs 1,28,242 in official charges, he sought the necessary NOC from the Cidco office and the registration of the lease deed. Munir Naik, the accused property agent, demanded Rs 10,000 to complete the process but later agreed to settle for Rs 8,000. Following a complaint, a police team verified the bribe demand on Tuesday. Naik was arrested while accepting the bribe on Thursday. A case has been registered at the city Chowk police station. PI Shantilal Chavan was doing the further investigation.