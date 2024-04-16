Property worth Rs 102 crore gutted into ashes in 465 fire accidents in 2023-24

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Fire Service Week is being celebrated all over India from April 14 to 20. Taking a cue of it, the Fire Brigade Section of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has issued a report claiming that 465 fire incidents had taken place and property worth Rs 102.71 crore was gutted into ashes in the financial year 2023-24. The CSMC also claims that it has saved property valuing Rs 89.63 crore from turning into ashes.

The report issued by the office concerned stated that the fire brigade section through various stations and sub-stations received a total of 1,091 phone calls, out of which, 465 were related to fire accidents; 235 were about rescuing and 36 calls were about storming of water in their houses. Besides, 198 calls were about demanding security.

The firefighters also received 102 calls urging them to rescue injured animals and birds. The office also received two fake calls. The firefighters are in dire need of a long ladder to accomplish the target.

58 lost their lives

A total of 58 persons had lost their lives by drowning in tank or well water in the last financial year. The fire brigade fished out their bodies. It also claimed that they succeeded in saving the lives of four persons, stated the report.

Month - number of calls relating to fire - loss of property

March- 76 - Rs 53.33 lakh

April - 59 - Rs 1.60 crore

May - 61 - Rs 93.11 crore

September - 37 - Rs 77 lakh