Proposal of ex gratia for employee’s death on election duty sent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration has sent a proposal of Rs 15 lakh compensation to the Chief Election Officer for the death of an employee on election duty.

Sanjay Sandu Rishi (52), an employee of the Land Record Office in Fulumbri, died while on Lok Sabha election duty. The family of that employee should get a congratulatory grant of 15 lakhs. For this, the district administration has sent a proposal to the Chief Election Officer. Sanjay Rishi was working as a peon in the Land Records Office, Phulumbri.

He suffered a heart attack while working in the election materials room which is under the jurisdiction of Phulumbri – Paithan Assistant Election Officers on April 12 afternoon. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead after examination.

District collector Dileep Swami has sent a proposal to the State Election Commission for the compensation. Rishi's election attendance certificate and other documents were attached to the proposal,