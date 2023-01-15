Protector becomes molester

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

In a shocking incident, city police crime branch ACP Vishal Dhume in an inebriated condition misbehaved with a woman in the car in the wee hours on Sunday. Later, he abused the victim’s mother-in-law and manhandled her husband and brother-in-law. A case of molestation and forcible entry into the house has been registered against Dhume with the City Chowk police station.

Police said the victim, a resident of the Naralibaug area, her husband, and her daughter had gone for dinner at a restaurant in Cidco on Saturday at around 10.45 pm. ACP Dhume and his friend were also present there. Her husband knew ACP Dhume and hence he met him there. Later, Dhume went to their table and asked the victim’s husband to drop him at the police commissionerate in his car. He accepted the request. The woman and her daughter sat in the front seat, her husband was driving the car while Dhume sat in the rear seat. They started for the police commissionerate at around 1.45 am. During the travel, Dhume misbehaved with the woman and touched her and she resisted him. When they arrived at the commissionerate, Dhume did not get out of the car and insisted to go their home. They arrived home and then he insisted to use the toilet in the bedroom of the victim. Her husband tried to convince him, but he was in no condition to listen. Hearing the noise, her mother-in-law came out of her room and asked Dhume to use the toilet in her room. However, he abused her and her son and insisted to use the toilet in the victim’s bedroom. As Dhume was not listening, her husband informed the police on the 112 helpline number. The neighbours also gathered after hearing the noise and tried to convince Dhume. He later manhandled her husband and brother-in-law. Meanwhile, the police arrived and took Dhume away. DCP Shilwant Nandedkar is further investigating the case.

CP visits police station at 5.30 am

Vitim’s family members and neighbours took an aggressive stand to register a case against Dhume. PI Ashok Giri considering the seriousness of the case informed the senior officers immediately. CP Dr Nikhil Gupta on receiving the information visited City Chowk police station at 5.30 am. He then talked with the family members and assured them that a case will be registered. DCP Deepak Girhe, DCP Shilwant Nandedkar, ACP Ashok Thorat, and other officers were also present. After registering a case, DCP Nandedkar immediately started the investigation. Pundliknagar PI Rajshree Aade registered statements of the victim and other women.

Political leaders also visited

On receiving the information, legislative council opposition leader Ambadas Danve, MIM students wing leader Dr Kunal Kharat and others also visited the police station. BJP women’s wing state president Chitra Wagh visited the police station and later met CP on Sunday morning. Speaking to the newsmen, Wagh said that she will demand the chief minister and deputy chief minister to suspend the accused officer immediately.

Dhume transferred to control room

After the incident, CP Dr Gupta immediately transferred Dhume to the control room and sent a report of the incident to the home ministry. The senior officers said that the decision on the suspension of Dhume will be taken at the home ministry level.