Protector to predator: Guard leads heist on expectant CA; Breaks into house with two armed goons

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A security guard, along with two armed goons, broke into a house and robbed an eight-month pregnant Chartered Accountant (CA) at knifepoint in the upscale Ulkanagari area on August 16. They robbed her of diamond and gold jewelry and expensive mobile phones. The accused has been identified as Sunil alias Swadesh Sarjerao Shinde (30, Sanjaynagar, Mukundwadi).

Rishikesh Kunkulol, director of Anand Investment, lives in Ulkanagari with his CA wife Mahima, parents, and child. Ten months ago, Pooja Shinde joined them as a domestic help, and her husband Sunil worked as a security guard. They lived in a room below the four-story bungalow. Rishikesh’s parents were out of the country for personal reasons. On Friday morning, Rishikesh was sleeping on the fourth floor, while Mahima was on the third floor. At 7 am, Sunil entered the house with a sharp knife and two armed goons. Seeing this, Mahima was terrified. Sunil threatened her to stay quiet and demanded money and jewelry. Mahima quickly handed over her jewelry and mobile phones. He then asked her to open the safe.

Safe remained unopened

While Sunil was insisting on opening the safe, Pooja, who was outside the door, heard Mahima crying. Sunil realised that the safe would not open due to advanced security measures. He then left with a diamond locket, a seven-gram gold chain, two gold rings with a white stone, an iPhone, and a Samsung mobile from Mahima.

Entry in wife’s name

The Kunkulol family had secured their bungalow with the latest technology. The ground floor door and lift would not operate without their permission. Access to the third and fourth floors required family approval, a fact Sunil knew. Pooja had entry access for her work. Early in the morning, Sunil turned off the CCTV cameras on the ground floor and rang the bell at 7 am. Through the camera, Sunil informed Mahima that Pooja needed to come up. After Mahima granted permission, the door and lift on the ground floor were activated, allowing Sunil to come up.

Upon receiving the news of the crime, inspector Suraj Bandgar and sub-inspector Maroti Khillare from the Jawaharnagar police station rushed to the scene. The three accused have fled the city, and they will be arrested soon, said PSI Khillare.

Criminal background

Sunil is known to have connections with political leaders, prominent figures, police officers, and retired police officers. On social media, he frequently posts pictures with luxury cars and leaders. Police revealed that he has two prior criminal cases against him.