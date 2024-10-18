Protest at police station demands action against Sanjay Kenekar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sanjay Kenekar, made objectionable statements about Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil. In response, the Maratha Mavala Sanghatna staged a sit-in protest at the cidco N-7 police station, demanding that a case be registered against Kenekar.

The protest was called off after the police inspector assured that legal matters would be examined and further action would be taken. The protest was led by Prof. Manik Shinde, with participation from Hanumant Rao Kadam, Pandharinath Godse, Sanjay Gayke, Bharat Kadam, Purushottam Zhalke, Rahul Mate, Ramdas Handke, Harish Avhad and others.