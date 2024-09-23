Protest in support of Jarange: 5 booked for misbehaving with police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Five persons were booked with police for making arguments with police and threatening them to disturb law and order in a morcha taken out in support of Manoj Jarange.

The names of the accused are as follows; Kalim Salim Patel (36, Garkheda), Shaikh Osman Shaikh Bashir (45), Shaikh Mukhari Shaikh Babu (72), Shaikh Allauddin Shaikh Nizamuddin (65, Rahmania Colony), Gajanan Ubale (29, Sillod). The accused declared support for Jarange, who was on a fast for the Maratha reservation at Antarwali Sarati.

They tried to protest at Kranti Chowk on Sunday without permission. The police tried to convince them to stop it. However, the accused did not listen to their instructions and manhandled them. Moreover, they were also accused of threatening to disrupt law and order.

On the basis of the complaint given by PSI Subhash Chavan, a case was registered against the accused.