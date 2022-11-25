Protest over delay in road repair in Waluj MIDC

Aurangabad:

The roads in the Waluj industrial area are in bad condition. Even though the Akhil Bhartiya Chhava Sanghatana Waluj has written three times for the demand of road repair to the authorities of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), the demand has fallen on deaf ears. Therefore, a protest has been organised in front of the MIDC office from Tuesday.

Nearly all roads in the Waluj MIDC including the road from Tiranga Chowk to Goodyear Tyres Company is in bad shape. A demand was made to the MIDC on February 1 and May 9, 2022 that the condition of the roads has deteriorated and immediate work should be started to avoid any untoward incident.

However, the demand has not been fulfilled. On October 22, the sanghatana gave a reminder to the MIDC stating that roads in Waluj MIDC are used by thousands of motorists and transport vehicles on a daily basis. But the bad roads make it a risky commute for the road users.

The bumpy roads cause a lot of damage to the transport vehicles and their goods. Hence the roads in the MIDC should be repaired on priority. But the officials did not pay any heed. Therefore, the sanghatana has started a protest in front of the MIDC office from November 22. The protest will continue till the MIDC repair the roads, said district president Markande Patil and other office bearers.