Proud moment for USF as beneficiary joins police force

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shalini Pooja Karpe, a beneficiary of Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF), has become a police constable in Maharashtra Police facing many obstacles in her life. She studied at night and worked in fields to become something and change her family atmosphere. She filled the forms and sold her 1 gm gold to be able to join. With determination, she overcame her weakness and passed the physical test. Her trainer supported her a lot. Along with financial support, USF boosted her confidence, taught her to present herself in public by doing workshops like personality development and grooming. Her mentor Rajesh Gupta guided her throughout. Pooja has thanked USF and Cosmo Foundation for support.