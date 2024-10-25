Proud papa to regretful dad: Viral video of reckless parenting backfires!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A viral video has exposed a 42-year-old father, who works at a washing centre, allowing his young daughter to ride a moped while he sat behind her. Traffic police swiftly tracked him down, and a case has been filed against him at the Begampura police station, as confirmed by ACP Dhananjay Patil.

A video of a father allowing his daughter to ride a two-wheeler went viral on Wednesday, prompting police to take action due to rising accidents involving minors. Acting on the instructions from ACP Patil, API Vivek Jadhav initiated a search. He spotted a two-wheeler of the same color at the railway station on Friday and then apprehended the driver, who turned out to be the girl's father. He admitted to the offence during questioning, leading to a case registered against him under BNS 289 at the Begampura police station that night. The operation was conducted by officers Ashok Kadam, Ravi Dahifale, Manohar Patil, and Baloo Jadhav.

\IPride turned to regret\I

The father, who proudly gave a thumbs-up in a video, was seen pleading for leniency at the traffic office on Friday. Realizing the gravity of his actions, he broke down in tears. Police recorded his apology and made him promise not to let minors operate vehicles before handing him over to the Begampura police.

\IA warning to other parents\I

Parents are urged not to let their underage children operate vehicles. This warning follows an incident on Friday, which serves as a direct reminder. If minors are caught driving, their parents will face legal consequences.----- (Dhananjay Patil, ACP, Traffic Department)