Provide funds for repair work of Kolhapuri weirs

Aurangabad, May 10:

The gates of 103 Kolhapuri Type Weirs (KT Weirs) in the district have been stolen. The District Planning Committee (DPC) demanded funds for purchase of 3,013 gates and repair of the irrigation pond. The Zilla Parishad administrator Nilesh Gatne told reporters on Monday that he would take up the matter with guardian minister Subhash Desai.

The ZP has constructed 888 weirs on various rivers in the district. These weirs were fitted with iron gates. The gates restricts the flow of water and benefits the farmers in the dam area. Moreover, ground water level also increases. However, the gates are stolen on regular basis. The theft of 3,013 gates of 103 dams in the district was reported by the administration. Funds have been sought from the DPC for the purchase of the gate. Some concrete weirs and seepage ponds were washed away by last year's heavy rains. Funds will be sort for this work, Gatne said.