Provide weapons to Dalits for self-defense: Jogendra Kawade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Dalits should not just sit complaining about injustice and atrocities. They should learn to resist. If the Government cannot stop injustice and atrocities, then provide weapons to Dalits for self-defence” said Prof Jogendra Kawade, the national president of People's Republican Party and pioneer of Long March.

He arrived in the city today on the 31st Name Extension Day of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu). After a press conference in the afternoon, his public meeting was conducted in front of Ambedkar Law College today.

Prof Jogendra Kawade accepted his party is with the Government.

“We feel that by staying with the government, injustice and atrocities will stop, we will get some relief. But the series of injustice and atrocities does not seem to be stopping. The example of Parbhani is vivid. How is it that a copy of the Constitution is vandalised in Parbhani? And why is it said that the person who did it is mentally ill? These incidents are not easily possible. There must definitely be communal forces behind this,” he said.

Prof Kawade said that the fight for renaming was for equality, for social justice, and for that, his party had taken out a long march from Nagpur.

“But, I say that the fight of Bhim Sainiks is still going on. Political democracy has come to this country. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted social and economic democracy along with political democracy. This long march will continue until such democracy comes,” he asserted.

He said that Dr Ambedkar had a deep love for this country and his patriotism was boundless and the Constitution he wrote is a token of this.

In response to a question, about the current Kumbh Mela going on in Prayagraj, he said that there is a need for a Kumbh Mela in this country with the ideas of equality, freedom , fraternity and social justice.