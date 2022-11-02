Provisional selection list of MAHAJYOTI fellowship declared

According to details, a total of 1,539 Ph D researchers applied for the MAHAJYOTI fellowship. The Institute completed scrutiny of application forms and documents between September 1 and 9. It declared 1226 applications eligible for the fellowship.

The provisional selection list was displayed today. This provided relief to the researchers who have been waiting for the fellowship. However, some of the students were upset as the approval date of their fellowship will be from November 1, 2022. The duration of the fellowship will be for five years.

A meeting of the board of directors of MAHAHYOTI was held on Tuesday and it was decided to provide monthly Rs 31,000 along with House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Contingency Allowance (CA) for the first two years while the selected candidates will get Rs 35,000 with HRA and CA monthly for the next three years.

The aspirants will have to upload Ph D admission certificate online and also send a copy to the project manager of the Institute on or before November 22 through registered or speed posts.

Those who will fail to submit the certificate within the given deadline will deprive of fellowship.