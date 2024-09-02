Provisional selection list of MBBS, BDS released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell on Monday released a provisional selection list for the Centralised Admissions Process (CAP)- round I of MBBS/BDS courses admissions.

It may be noted the online registration process began on August 17 and ended on August 24. The aspirants were allowed to fill options up to August 30.

The provisional selection list was released. Those who have been selected can join the respective college on or before September 5.

The last date to fill the status retention form at college is September 5 (up to 5.30 pm). The admitting institute will verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET (UG)-2024 brochure.

Candidate should submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time, failing which this selection stands cancelled. This seat allotment is conducted on the seats that have been approved by the Medical Council of India and affiliated to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS).

List as per NEET AIR

The Cell released the list as per the All India Rank (AIR) in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG). A total of 36,699 candidates' names figured in the list. SCETC announced that the schedule for subsequent CAP rounds of BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and B (P and O) courses would be declared in due course.