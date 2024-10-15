Provoked by mother; son kills minor boy with sharp-edged weapon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a gruesome murder, six persons killed an innocent 17-year-old Sumit Kashinath Javle, in a densely populated area, opposite University Gate, on Monday at midnight (12 pm).

The killers were hunting for Sumit’s friend who befriended a girl in their relationship. When he was not found they killed innocent Sumit referring to an old enmity.

The murderer has been identified as Hritik alias Chotu Chavan (18), Jeeta Taak, Rishi Chavan, Poonam Vijay Chavan and two other minor age youths.

Sumit’s father is a sanitary worker in the municipal corporation. One and a half months ago, these killers had beaten Sumit over an issue of playing cricket, in the Ghati locality. Later on, a case was registered against Hritik at Begumpura police station. On Monday at 12 midnight Sumit was near his house. All the accused took him to an isolated place behind Hotel Monus. They encircled him and started beating him with wooden sticks and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, saying why he had registered a police complaint against them. Sumit died due to deep injuries on his neck and chest.

Father in grief

It so happened that Kashinath (Sumit’s father) told Sumit to come inside the house at 11 pm. After some time, the accused dragged and stabbed him to death. Kashinath rushed to the spot after learning about the attack. He made repeated requests to the localities for help, but none of them came to his help. Hence Sumit lost his life. The assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sampat Shinde, police inspector Mangesh Jagtap and API Sheshrao Khatane reached the spot after the incident.

Searching for Sumit’s friend

It is learnt that Sumit’s friend was having a friendship with a girl, who was a relative of one of the accused, therefore, they were searching for the friend, but when they spotted Sumit they waged an attack on him. After murdering all the accused fled out of the city limits. Meanwhile, the PSI (Crime Branch) Pravin Wagh chased Hritik to Nashik and nabbed him at the Dwarka signal.

Provocation by mother

It so happened that 24 hours ago, Hritik, his mother Poonam and other relatives, were searching for Sumit’s friend Pratik and Vishal. When the duo was not found, Poonam encouraged her sons to beat all of them. She provoked them saying, “I will arrange to release you all”. The killers were regularly posting weapons and photos of the incidents on social media. It may be noted that one accused Taak was held by Begumpura police for having weapons, four days ago. Despite this, he was one of the killers on the fifth day.