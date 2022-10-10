Prozone Mall’s 12th anniversary celebrated

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The 12th anniversary of Prozone, the biggest mall in Marathwada, was celebrated with great enthusiasm on October 8. A total of 12 dignitaries who made remarkable contribution in their fields cut the cake, initiating a new trend of celebration.

Director of Aurangabad Centre of Prozone Empire Mall Kamal Soni said Prozone Mall is located in the city while customers not just from Marathwada but also from Jalgaon and Ahmednagar come for shopping here. He said that this shows

the widespread popularity of the Mall which has prominent brands of national and international companies.

Some more brands are coming to establish their showrooms at the mall. After two years of Covid, the turnover of the mall made records. The sales have increased in all the showrooms by 30 per cent while nearly 8.30 lakh people are visiting the mall every month.

It witnesses the highest rush of consumers on Saturdays and Sundays. Customers enjoy items from prominent food brands besides the availability of electronics to cutlery goods. It also has cinema theatres.

A package of entertainment containing international brands shopping, delicious food items along with watching movies, is available under one umbrella.

There are three types of parking facilities. They are free, normal and premium parking.

This facility is provided as per the requirement of customers. “Various offers are being given as part of the anniversary and Diwali festival to enhance the joy of shopping. Customers should visit the mall to enjoy shopping,” Kamal said.