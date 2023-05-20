ProZone 'Summer Carnival' delights visitors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The highly anticipated ProZone Summer Carnival, which commenced on May 12, is bringing joy and excitement to visitors until June 11. The carnival, hosted at Prozone Mall, offers a delightful array of attractions including thrilling rides such as giant wheels, roller coasters, classic Columbus rides, and Tora Tora games.

Open to all, the ProZone Summer Carnival invites everyone to come and enjoy the festivities. Visitors can avail themselves of a free entry coupon for their next purchase of Rs 2,999 or pay a regular entry fee of Rs 100. The carnival promises a delightful experience for all attendees. The festival kicked off on May 12 with a special inauguration ceremony led by the children of Infant India. Over 35 children from the institution, along with Datta Bargaje (Jr Baba Amte), president of Infant India, actively participated in the ceremony. Balkishan Baldava provided food to the children.