Prozone VP abuses employee with casteist remarks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The senior vice president and centre director of Prozone Mall Kamal Soni abused a sanitary worker with lewd casteist remarks for not cleaning the area properly. A case was registered against Soni with the Cidco MIDC police station on Wednesday night. However, Soni when got hint, escaped from the back door of the mall.

The 40-year-old complainant works at Prozone Mall as a sanitary worker through Swaraj Multi Services Agency for the past 14 years. He also got the work of the pest control in the Mall in 2015.

According to the complainant, his had not received the bills, salaries of the employees and other pending bills from the Mall. He had requested Soni for it on several occasion. On August 14, he met Soni and again requested him for clearing his bills and Soni asked him to come on August 16 at 2.30 pm. However, Soni made him wait till 5 pm outside his cabin. As there was no response from Soni, the complainant went directly inside the cabin. Soni was annoyed and started scolding him. The told him that he had not cleaned the area and still wanted bills to be cleared. He then abused him with lewd casteist remarks and insulted him in front of other employees.

The complainant mentioned in his complaint that Soni had canceled the pest control work given to him in 2015. He even asked him to clean the drainage system in the underground section of the mall and that too without any remuneration. Soni was angry on him as he refused to do it as the expense for cleaning the drainage system at a time was Rs 40,000.

Colleagues aggressive over incident

On learning that the complainant was abused, his colleagues got aggressive. Meanwhile, Soni when got hint of the aggression of the employees fled from the Mall.