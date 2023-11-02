PSBA student selected for CBSE National Rifle Shooting Championship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sairaj Deshmukh, a student of Std. VII PSBA English School, has been selected to represent the CBSE South Zone-II in the CBSE National Rifle Shooting Championship, to be held at Panchkulla, Haryana from November 7 to 10.

Earlier, he had participated in the South Zone Championship held at Kollam, Kerala and secured the third rank with score of 384. The management has congratulated him.