PSBA student selected for CBSE National Rifle Shooting Championship
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 2, 2023 12:40 AM2023-11-02T00:40:02+5:302023-11-02T00:40:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sairaj Deshmukh, a student of Std. VII PSBA English School, has been selected to represent the CBSE ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Sairaj Deshmukh, a student of Std. VII PSBA English School, has been selected to represent the CBSE South Zone-II in the CBSE National Rifle Shooting Championship, to be held at Panchkulla, Haryana from November 7 to 10.
Earlier, he had participated in the South Zone Championship held at Kollam, Kerala and secured the third rank with score of 384. The management has congratulated him.Open in app