PSI arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 24K

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state home department promoted the 385 head constables as PSIs in the state on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the newly appointed PSI in the Satara police station Machindra Bapurao Sasane (55, Hanumannagar, Datta Chowk, Garkheda) accepted wishes for his promotion in the police station but was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 24,000 in a domestic violence case on Thursday.

Police said, Sasane was investigating a case of domestic violence and he demanded a Rs 25,000 bribe from the accused to help them in the case, but the deal was fixed at Rs 24,000. As the complaint was not willing to pay the bribe, he lodged a complaint with ACB. Accordingly, PI Sandeep Rajput, head constable Kevalsingh Ghusinge, Balasaheb Rathod, Dattatray Horkate, and others laid a trap near Santaji Police Chowki and arrested Sasane red-handed while accepting Rs 24,000 from the complainant.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole, additional SP Vishal Khambe, and deputy SP Maruti Pandit by the ACB team.

Cidco PSI also arrested for taking bribe

In another incident, ACB nabbed PSI of Cidco police station Nitin Dashrath More (47) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 for settling a case on Wednesday.

Police said, More had demanded Rs 20,000 to the complainant to settle a case. However, the deal was fixed at Rs 12,000. As the complainant informed ACB, a team of officers laid a trap and arrested PSI More while accepting the bribe. More was promoted to PSI four months back.

The action was executed by PI Hanumant Ware, head constable Sainath Todkar, Rajendra Sinkar, Vilas Chavan and others.