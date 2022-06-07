PSI caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 3000

Caught in the premises of the Bidkin police station

Aurangabad, June 7:

The sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday nabbed a police sub-inspector (PSI) of economic offence wing of the crime branch of the rural police for accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a complainant for cooperating in a crop loan fraud case. The operation was carried out on the premises of Bidkin police station.

Bhausaheb Murlidhar Jamdhade (57, Bhaktinagar, Pisadevi Road) is the name of the PSI. According to the ACB, a case was registered against 71 farmers, including the complainant in the Bidkin police station alleging fraud in the distribution of crop loans. The case was handed over to the crime branch of the rural police for investigation. PSI Jamdhade was investigating the case. During the investigation, he had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 for not taking severe action against the complainant. He took Rs 25,000 through an intermediary. Jamdhade then arrested the complainant on May 18. He was released on bail on the same day.

He then demanded the remaining Rs 5,000 from the complainant. The complainant lodged a complaint with the ACB on June 2. When the ACB officials verified the complaint, the accused offered to accept Rs 3,000. On Tuesday, Jamdhade asked the complainant to bring the money to the Bidkin police station.

The ACB officials set a trap in the premises of the station and caught him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from the complainant. A case was registered at Bidkin police station. Police inspector Nandkishore Kshirsagar, constables Rajendra Joshi, Ravindra Kale and Sominath Thitte took action under the guidance of deputy superintendent of police Rupchand Waghmare.