PSI Londhe gets president’s medal
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 17, 2022 08:10 PM 2022-10-17T20:10:02+5:30 2022-10-17T20:10:02+5:30
PSI of state intelligence department (SID) Tatyarao Bajirao Londhe received the president's police medal. He received the medal in a function organised at Rajbhavan, Mumbai by governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari recently. Family members and friends have congratulated him on his achievement.