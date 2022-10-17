PSI Londhe gets president’s medal

Published: October 17, 2022 08:10 PM

PSI of state intelligence department (SID) Tatyarao Bajirao Londhe received the president’s police medal. He received the medal in a function organised at Rajbhavan, Mumbai by governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari recently. Family members and friends have congratulated him on his achievement.

