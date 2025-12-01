‘PSPA Conclave 4’ academic seminar concluded at MGM

Chhatraati Sambhajinagar: The one-day special academic seminar ‘PSPA Conclave 4’ jointly organised by the School of Engineering and Technology of MGM University and the Private School Principals Association (PSPA), was held in the Vinoba Bhave Auditorium recently.

Based on the concept of “Transforming Learning Landscapes – From Wisdom to Vision: The Future of Education is Here”, a large number of principals from schools across the State participated in this seminar.

MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, ex-VC Dr Sudhir Gavane, Swami Vishnupadanandji, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Deans Dr Rekha Shelke and Dr H H Shinde, Director Dr Parminder Kaur Dhingra, PSPA Vice President Dr B S N Murthy and others were present. Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and others also spoke.

Simran Kaur and Shaikh Sameer conducted the proceedings of the programme. Sunil Srivastava proposed a vote of thanks.