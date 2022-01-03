Public awareness program against ration corruption held

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

Movement for Peace and Justice (MPJW) organised programmes in various areas of the city recently for public awareness on corruption ration shops.

Guiding people at Kiradpura and Sanjay Nagar, MPJW State executive member (Pune) Shabbir Deshmukh said that complaint in writing gives results about corruption at fair shops. “Even after the written complaints, if no result is received, then you can hold an employee accountable as per the norms,” he added.

Its city president Adil Madni said that the questions raised by the participating women indicate the irregularities in the public distribution system. He said that a video recording of the complaints of the public was made, which would be shown to the district collector. Shaikh Ismail, Zafar Pathan, Shaikh Khurram, Tasadduk Hussain and others worked for the workshop success.