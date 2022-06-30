Pulaksagarji Maharaj to arrive in city

Aurangabad, June 30:

Rashtrasant Pulaksagarji Maharaj will be arriving in the city on Sunday for Chaturmas. On this occasion, an atmosphere of happiness has spread in the Jain community. Maharaj will arrive at Mondha Naka on foot at 8 am. He will then join a procession that will reach Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple at Rajabazar via Laxman Chawdi, Chauraha, Kirana Chawdi. Jaineshwari Diksharthi will also participate in the procession. Lalit Patni, president of the Chaturmas Committee, has appealed to the Sakal Jain samaj to participate in this procession.