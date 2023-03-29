Pulkitkumarji Maharaj praises unity of Jain Samaj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sakal Jain Samaj will be celebrating the Lord Mahavir Janmakalyan Mahotsav in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on April 4. The event was discussed in a meeting held at Terapanth Bhavan, where the unity of the Jain community was praised by Munishree Pulkitkumarji Maharaj. The festival will feature health camps, food donations, cultural activities, competitions, and bhajan evenings. The president of Sakal Jain Samaj, Rajendra Darda, urged everyone to spread the message of Lord Mahavir throughout India. The event will also welcome Acharya Mahasramanaji in 2024 and could potentially lead to him performing Chaturmas in the future. Committee general secretary Ravi Lodha, while other members gave information about various activities planned for the festival.