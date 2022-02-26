Pulse polio vaccination campaign in the district today

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

The pulse polio vaccination drive will be held in the city on Sunday for the children in the age group of 0 to 5 years in the district. The municipal corporation will carry out the vaccination campaign in the city while the health department of the Zilla Parishad will carry out the campaign in rural areas. A total of 2.67 lakh children in rural areas and 1,98 lakh children in city will be given doses under this campaign.

ZP chairman Meena Shelke, CEO Nilesh Gatne and health and education chairman Avinash Galande will inaugurate the pulse polio vaccination campaign at Kumbhephal at 9 am. The vaccination drive in the city will be inaugurated by the municipal administrator at Siddharth Garden at 11 am. In all, 2,083 booths have been set up in rural areas and 431 observers have been appointed for the campaign. There are 74 booths at bus stands, check posts and railway stations. Polio vaccine will also be administered through 121 mobile teams. The children who have been deprived in this campaign will be vaccinated on March 1, 2 and 3 from house to house, informed district health officer Sudhakar Shelke.