Pune Express and Narsapur Railway to halt at Rotegaon station soon

Assurance of divisional railway manager Meena Sarkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional railway manager Meena Sarkar has assured a delegation from the BJP railway cell that Pune Express and Narsapur Railway will soon begin stopping at Rotegaon station.

Sarkar visited Rotegaon station on Friday and met with the delegation during his two-day visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The delegation raised concerns about the inconvenience faced by passengers due to the lack of these train stops.

The delegation said that if the railways stop at Rotegaon, it is expected to significantly benefit travelers from Rotegaon, providing them with easier access to both Shirdi and Nagarsol, as well as improved connectivity to South India.

Sarkar acknowledged the issue and instructed the public works department to immediately complete the asphalting of the road outside the station. He also suggested cutting down trees obstructing traffic on both sides of the road and installing street lights for improved visibility. The delegation, including deputy chief of the BJP railway cell, Rotegaon station Nilesh Parakh, Vitthal Sawale, Ganesh Khaire, Pravin Kotkar and others.