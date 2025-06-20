Pune man looted at knifepoint on Beed Bypass–Daulatabad stretch

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Pune-based design contractor was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint on the Beed Bypass–Daulatabad road late Wednesday night. The MIDC Cidco police have registered a case against three unidentified suspects on Thrusday.

The incident occurred between 11.30 pm on June 18 and 3 am on June 19. The victim, Ajit Jadhav (33), a resident of Alandi in Pune district, had halted his Maruti Ertiga car (MH-42-AX-6091) to urinate when he was approached by three unidentified men. They verbally abused and physically assaulted him, threatening him with a knife and pistol. The assailants looted valuables worth Rs 5.99 lakh, including a gold earring (1 gm) worth Rs 8,000, cash Rs 69,000 (Rs 35,000 in hand and Rs 34,000 from ATMs), Samsung Galaxy A7 mobile worth Rs 20,000, Pebble smartwatch and boAt headphones worth Rs 2,000 and a white Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car worth Rs 5 lakh During the robbery, one of the accused injured Jadhav’s ear while snatching the earring and stabbed him before fleeing. The suspects, all male aged 20–35 years, remain unidentified. Police investigations are ongoing.