Punitive action for violation of traffic

Aurangabad, May 18:

Punitive action is taken by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) against motorists for violating traffic rules. But many motorists are reluctant to pay the fine. The RTO is filing cases against such motorists.

A team from the RTO is appointed to take action against the vehicle owners violating the rules in the district. A motorist receives the message of penalty online or through an SMS after violating the traffic rules. Many motorists are reluctant to pay the penalty. Hence cases are being filed against such drivers. The RTO issues a notice to the motorist concerned before filing the case. Vehicle owners then rush to the RTO office after receiving a court notice. RTO Sanjay Metrewar said that the penalty should be paid on time to avoid such action. The RTO has so far filed cases against 150 people.