Punjab-based officials duped Waluj company for Rs 17.65 lakhs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police station has registered a case against two brothers from Punjab for defrauding a Mumbai-based company of Rs 17.65 lakh by creating fake invoices and unauthorisedly selling materials.

The names of the accused include Sahil Subhash Mittal (warehouse manager and head of marketing), Shreeshant Subhash Mittal (supervisor), and Ravi Dhumal (billing and invoice clerk).

The main office of B K Polimex India Pvt. Ltd and Excellent Plast company is located in Mumbai and it has a warehouse in Shajapur. Shaikh Ejaz Rabbani works as the warehouse keeper for this company, which sells plastic granules to various companies. A few days ago, the company received complaints about the fraudulent activities of Sahil and Shreeshant.

Investigation unveils siblings' scheme

Following complaints about material misappropriation, the company inspected the materials at the Shajapur warehouse. The inspection revealed a significant discrepancy in stock levels and the cash received from material sales. When the company questioned the siblings, their evasive responses aroused further suspicion.

Fake invoices and cash sales of materials

Upon investigating the companies purchasing materials from B K Polymax, the company's officials uncovered shocking details. It was found that materials worth Rs 1,16,230 were invoiced (were shown as sold to) to Aradhya Enterprises, Rs 11,10,309 to Viraj Polymers, Rs 3,22,494 to Haryana Trading Company, and Rs 2,16,742 to Balaji Enterprises, amounting to a total of Rs 17,65,775. Sahil and Shreeshant, along with Ravi Dhumal, who created fake invoices, were found to have conspired to commit fraud. Notably, the two brothers mentioned selling materials to various companies on paper while actually, they sold them for cash elsewhere, which came to the company's notice.

Based on the complaint filed by Shaikh Ejaz Rabbani, a case of fraud amounting to Rs 17,65,775 has been registered against Sahil and Shreeshant (33, both residents of Punjab) at MIDC Waluj Police Station. Police Inspector Krishna Shinde is investigating the case.