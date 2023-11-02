Purple Day at Pinks N Blues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 2, 2023 12:40 AM2023-11-02T00:40:08+5:302023-11-02T00:40:08+5:30
Pinks and Blues preschool arranged Purple and Indigo Day. The event aimed to educate and engage children in a fun-filled learning experience while nurturing their love for colours. The school campus was decorated with purple and Indigo hues and students where dressed up in their favourite shades. Teachers explained the significance of these colours, said principal Soniya Kaur Daroga.