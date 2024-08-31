Pushpa Utsav at New Beginning School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: New Beginning International School celebrated the Pushpa Utsav, commemorating the birth anniversary of founder Pushpa Dongardive, recently. Pushpa Dongardive a visionary and philanthropist, had a profound love for children and flowers. To pay tribute to her legacy, students and teachers created a flower rangoli, symbolizing their gratitude and respect. School secretary James Dongardive presided the special assembly. Director Palavi Dongardive was also present. All remembered Pushpa Dongardive’s dedication to education and social welfare.