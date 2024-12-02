PWD executive engineer; accountant; clerk to face action in administrative building tender scam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a case involving the proposed Rs 125 crore District Collector building project in Vishwasnagar, Labour Colony, the department concerned is preparing to take action against Executive Engineer Ashok Yerekar, Accountant, and Tender Clerk for violating ministry orders. The proposal, along with a charge sheet, will be sent to the Secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD). The project has raised concerns about its timely completion due to the irregularities at the tender and work order stages, even before construction began.

Instead of awarding the work order to the contractor shortlisted by the office as the L-1 (lowest bidder), the work order was given to a different contractor. This scam was exposed by the newspaper, leading the senior officials of the PWD to take notice and demand a report.

In a four-page complaint, MLA Prashant Bamb sought an explanation of the actions taken against the Executive Engineer, Accountant, and Tender Clerk.

MLA Bamb asked why the decision was changed locally after the contractor's name was confirmed by the government. He questioned why the Accountant did not inform the Nagpur office about this matter, and why the Executive Engineer, despite having no authority, overruled government orders and changed the contractor. This has raised doubts about the entire process, especially regarding the rush in making the decision. The incident has tarnished the image of PWD. Bamb also demanded an inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and questioned why no suspension action was taken against those involved in the work order scam.

Proposal to be sent to the Secretary

PWD chief engineer Shriniwas Katkade said, “A report has been sought regarding this case, referencing the news published in the newspaper. Complaints from all have been received, and the decision taken by the Executive Engineer, despite the matter was not under his jurisdiction, will be sent to the Secretary along with the charge sheet. Administrative action against the Executive Engineer, Accountant, and Tender Clerk will be proposed. The preliminary information has been shared with the Secretary, and the proposal will be sent urgently.”

Proposal to Chief Engineer

The Superintending Engineer, S S Bhagat said, “ According to reports from the newspaper, the Chief Engineer has sent a letter regarding the matter. As a response, a full report has been sent to the Chief Engineer. Based on this, the Chief Engineer will send a proposal to the state government.”