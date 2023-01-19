PWD executive engineer beat up for Rs 10,000

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Vedantnagar police have registered an offence against a record criminal Sonesh Chandrakant Bansode on a charge of misbehaving and jostling an executive engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) Ashok Yerekar on Wednesday at 6 pm.

The police inspector Brahma Giri said that the accused have been arrested immediately after registration of the complaint.

The complainant Yerekar stated that he received a call on his mobile phone on Wednesday at 3.30 pm. The caller inquired about the action taken on the complaints made by him. The caller was speaking to him in an impolite manner. Later on, Sonesh Bansode (30, Lane No.4, Rahulnagar) along with one kid and an unidentified person came to the office at 6 pm. He threw away all the government documents lying on the table and demanded to give Rs 10,000 to celebrate his son’s birthday. He also threatened that he will not allow him to perform the duty if the money is not given to him. He also abused and beat me in the office, stated the complainant.

Yerekar further stated that Sonesh Bansode also picked a replica of ‘Ashok Stambh’ and was about to throw it in his direction, but the office personnel Shailesh Chavan snatched it away from him and hence he was saved from the attack. Later on, Bansode was taken into one corner and was engaged in the conversation. Till then the call was made to phone number 112 and police sought help. Vedantnagar police reached the spot and detained Bansode and then took him to the police station, he stated.

Bansode has been booked for creating an obstruction in government work and demanding ransom. Under the guidance of the PI Giri, PSI Pramod Devkate is investigating the case.

One-day PCR

The police arrested Bansode and when produced in the court on Thursday he was awarded one-day police custody remand (PCR). Giri said, “ Sonesh Bansode is wanted by many police stations. A total of six cases are registered against him in Kranti Chowk, Mukundwadi, Karmad and other police stations.”