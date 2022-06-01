PWD officer held for accepting Rs10K bribe

Aurangabad, June 1:

Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an engineering assistant for demanding Rs 20,000 bribe and accepting Rs 10,000 installment red-handed from the complainant to issue a report of vacating the government residence at Kotla Colony and issuing no-objection certificate (NOC), at PWD office on Wednesday afternoon. The accused has been identified as Manoj Sanduji Narwade (57, Anandnagar, Kotla Colony).

Narwade demanded Rs 20,000 from a retired government polytechnic employee at Jalna for issuing him a report of vacating the government residence at Kotla Colony and for recovery and NOC. As the retired employee was not willing to pay the bribe, he lodged a complaint with ACB. During investigation, it was proved that Narwade demanded bribe on May 26. As scheduled, the ACB officer laid a trap at PWD office and arrested Narwade while accepting an installment of Rs 10,000 red handed. A case has been registered with Vedantnagar police station.

The action was executed under the guidance of Deputy SP Maruti Pandit, by PI Hanumant Ware, head constable Sainath Todkar, Ashok Nagargoje, Somnath Thete and others. SP Dr Rahul Khade has appealed the people to contact ACB, if any one asks for bribe.