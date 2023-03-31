PWD pays dues of Rs 250 crores

March ending: Rs 150 crore debt still unpaid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Public Works Department (PWD) paid the dues of Rs 250 crores for the works of the financial year till March 31. However, the debt burden of Rs 150 crores still remains on the department.

For the financial year 2022-2023, a financial provision of Rs 400 crore has been made for the district for roads, building construction and other works. It has some spillover budget. Combining ongoing works and balance dues, the department paid Rs 250 crores till March 31. Sources said that the new financial year is starting from April 1 and the next financial year will be planned according to the provisions made for the year 2023-24.

DPC budget up to Rs 500 crores

The District Planning Committee has made provisions of Rs 500 crore. In the current financial year, provisions have been made for Zilla Parishad, Police, health department, solar energy, construction department, water conservancy and were provided in large amounts.