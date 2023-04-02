Qadir Maulana joins BRS
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 2, 2023 11:05 PM 2023-04-02T23:05:02+5:30 2023-04-02T23:05:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former State unit president of the minority cell of NCP Qadir Maulana who hails from the city ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former State unit president of the minority cell of NCP Qadir Maulana who hails from the city joined Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in a programme held at Hyderabad on Sunday in presence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. This is considered a big jolt to NCP. Significantly, Qadir Maulana joined BRS when a public meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi was being held at Sanskritik Mandal this night. Abhay Patil Chikatgaonkar from Vijapur joined the BRS two days ago.Open in app