QR code now mandatory on legal hoardings

Aurangabad: Taking serious note of the proliferation of hoardings in the city, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court directed the municipal corporation to put the QR code on the legal hoarding stating that when the QR code is scanned, the citizens will know the place, tenure and how much fee has been paid by the concerned parties for the hoarding. A bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh gave the orders on Wednesday.

The bench has also directed the municipal corporation to submit the information about where and how many places have been fixed for hoarding in the city. The bench passed the above order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by late social activist Omprakash Verma. Moreover, the bench also allowed Omprakash Verma's son Manoj Kumar as his heir to pursue this PIL. The bench also asked for the information about how many ward-wise teams of ex-servicemen have been formed by the municipal corporation to search for illegal hoardings and remove them and impose fines. Adv Pradnya Talekar and adv Ajinkya Kale represented the petitioner and Adv SS Tope represented the corporation.