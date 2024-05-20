Quack found involved in sex determination racket

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Besides Ayurvedic doctors, a quack from Bhokardan was also found involved in the sex determination racket of the city.

It may be noted that Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Pundliknagar Police Station jointly raided a sex determination centre in the Garkheda area around 10 days ago. Savita Thorat and her daughter Sakshi were running the centre.

During the probe, a total of 13 accused were found involved in the scam and police succeeded in arresting 10 of them. After Savita and Sakshi, Dr Roshan Dhakre was arrested from Sillod eight days ago. The investigating team of Police Inspector Rajesh Yadav found a quack from Bhokardan involved in the racket.

The quack identified as Balaji Talekar (Bhokardan, Jalna) was practising at three storyed hospital at Chormarewadi. Significantly, Balaji worked as a compounder for ten years.

He was running a chemist and druggist shop on the licence of another person. He gave the chemist and druggist shop to Kakasaheb Khekale (Pejanapur) to run it. Interestingly, Kakasaheb had no education of Science and Pharmacy.

When the sex determination racket came to light, both Balaji and Kakasaheb disposed of medicines from the shop and disappeared. Police received evidence of the quack. A police team raided the hospital of a quack at Chormarewadi and were surprised to see it.

Medicines burnt

Talekar was running the hospital even after Savita and Sakshi were arrested. However, on the arrest of Dhakre, he cleaned and locked his hospital and ran away.

PI Yadav’s team comprising PSI Sunil Mhaske, Deepak Deshmukh, Ganesh Doiphode, Deepak Jadhav and Suresh Pawar searched the area on Sunday. The team found that 2,000 injections, abortion kits, stock of medicines and reports were burnt at a place which was some distance away from his hospital.

Family members of Balaji and Kakasaheb also ran away. Police said that doctors from Mantha and Beed, who were under suspicion, also disappeared.

Arguments done for 50 minutes; relatives shed tears

All the arrested accused were produced in the court on Monday for the third time. Government pleader Amer Qazi argued that there is a need to probe the wealth of the accused through a face-to-face enquiry of Dr Satish Sonawne, Sakshi and Savita as the accused earned huge wealth through carrying out thousands of abortions.

The government pleader and the lawyer of the accused argued for 50 minutes.

Hearing the arguments, Judge S S Ramdin remanded police custody to Sakshi, Savita, Roshan, Gopal Kalantre, Narayan Pandit, Sandeep Kale, Sadashiv Kakde and Satish Tehre, up to May 24.

Employees working with Dakhre and his relatives started crying when the accused came out of the court.

Compounder became doctor

After working as a compounder with a doctor for ten years, he started his hospital at a storeyed building at Chormarewadi a few years ago. Police also found three luxury cars at his residence.

He gave Khekade ‘Gurumauli Medical’ to run it. There is another medicines shop with the same name. So, bogus a hospital and medicines shop were being run on a single licence. All medicines were being supplied through this chemist and druggist shop. The Government pleader argued in the court that not just but thousands of abortions were done in the racket.

DNA test to be done

Police will probe the foetus buried in the Sillod area and DNA test of the wife of Sandeep Kale. However, his wife and in-law members also ran away from Mantha. A team from Pundliknagar Police Station visited Kale’s house and found it locked.