Queues of voters seen, peaceful polling at Zone 8

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Voters in Prabhags No. 26, 28, and 29 of Zone 8 queued up from morning itself to exercise their right to vote in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections.

Elderly voters were also seen coming on wheelchairs to cast their votes. Overall, polling at all centres throughout the day was conducted peacefully. Although the voting process itself went smoothly.

Prabhag No. 26

In Prabhag No. 26, which includes areas such as Deolai, Satara, Satara Tanda, Arunoday Colony, Bambatnagar, Aloknagar, and Rohidas Colony, polling was conducted peacefully at all 56 centres. Candidates from all parties made efforts to escort voters to the booths.

Even when only one minute remained before voting closed, some women were seen running to the polling centres to exercise their right to vote. Crowding by candidates’ representatives and supporters was also noticed at various centres in the Deolai and Satara areas. Overall, polling in this ward was peaceful.

Prabhag No. 28

In the Municipal elections, voters exercised their right to vote at 43 centres across areas such as Osmanpura, the railway station area, Silkmilk Colony, Sadatnagar, Mahunagar, Milindnagar, Rahulinagar and Banewadi in Zone 8.

There were frequent power cuts during the morning session at one polling centre in the Sadatnagar area. This caused some confusion for a while. Also, voting at booths in Rahulinagar, Silkmilk Colony and other areas proceeded very smoothly.

In this Prabhag, staff at many centres did not receive dinner parcels until as late as 11.30 pm on Wednesday night. They also did not receive tea or breakfast in the morning. Polling staff further stated that facilities such as bathing arrangements and other basic amenities were not available to them.

Prabhag No. 29

In Prabhag No. 29, which is spread across areas such as Satara village, Disha Nagari, Kasliwal Marble, Sudhakarnagar, Kanchanwadi, Itkheda, Nakshatrawadi, Orange City, and Disha Silk City, enthusiastic voting took place at 36 centres for three seats. As this ward includes three to four villages, residents of the original villages showed great enthusiasm for voting. In addition, supporters of various political parties crowded each polling centre. District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat visited several polling centres and was also seen sitting for some time in party booths to boost the morale of party workers.