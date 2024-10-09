Quiz at SB College as part of National Statistics Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO, Field Operations Division), Regional Office, Aurangabad organised a workshop with quiz in association with the Sarswati Bhuvan (SB) College of Science, Department of Statistics and Mathematics, on October 8 as part of the 18th National Statistics Day celebrations.

NSSO joint director Jayaprakash Honrao spoke on the ‘Use of Data in decision-making,’ shedding light on the significance of statistical data in the implementation of projects undertaken by the Central Government. Head of the Department of Mathematics Dr Pramod Dhakne, and assistant professor, Department of Statistics and Mathematics Dr Rajesh Dase also spoke.

In his keynote address, principal, SBES College of Science Dr Anil Shankarwar explained the role and importance of statistics in social and economic planning and policy formulation. The two presentations on NSS and its surveys and career prospects in the field of Statistics were made by JD Honrao and assistant director Harshada Chhajed.

Sixty-seven students of the Statistics and Mathematics departments appeared for the qualification round of the quiz organised for them.

Senior statistical officer Raju Debnath delivered the closing remarks and thanked the SB College students and faculty.